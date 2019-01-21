You are here:

Mayor Catherine E. Pugh and the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts celebrates the 19th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade. The parade commemorates the life of civil rights leader and icon Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday, January 21, 2019 at noon. More than 70 groups participate in the parade including high school and community bands, honor/color guards, equestrian units, fraternities & sororities, lively dance squads and civic organizations. The parade steps off at the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Eutaw Street, proceeds south on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and disbands at Baltimore Street. Spectators are invited to view the parade from along the route or near the reviewing stand at Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Franklin Street.



2019 Parade Application

The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA) is now accepting applications for the 19th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade. Groups and organizations that resonate with Dr. King’s legacy are encouraged to apply for the opportunity.

Deadline for submissions:

Monday, December 31, 2018



If you are a for-profit organization, institute or business, please contact Bob Sicard for parade sponsorship/involvement opportunities at (410) 752-8632.

PLEASE NOTE: Submission of this application does not guarantee acceptance. Past participants are not guaranteed acceptance in the 2019 parade. Late applications will not be accepted.